Palestinian teen killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians say a Palestinian teen was killed during an Israeli army raid in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The statement Tuesday came as the Israeli military reported that during raids it carried out across the occupied territory, a person at the Faraa refugee camp in the north approached troops with an explosive device. The army said soldiers shot the person. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Mahmoud Al-Aydi, 17, died from a bullet wound to the head. The teen’s death was the latest in an almost year-long surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no signs of abating.

