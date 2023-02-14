Pakistan in bailout bid sharply raises natural gas taxes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Cash-strapped Pakistan sharply increased taxes on natural gas to comply with a long-stalled financial bailout, and both industrial and everyday consumers were expected to feel the pain. The government’s bid to revive a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund led it to hike taxes on natural gas for domestic and industrial consumers from 16% to 112%, shocking many Pakistanis who already are struggling. A similar increase in the price of electricity is expected to be announced this week. Pakistan is struggling with instability stemming from an economic crisis, last summer’s devastating floods and a recent surge in violence. A critical $1.2 billion portion of the 2019 bailout has been stalled since December, with the IMF urging Pakistan to raise more cash.

By MUIR AHMED and RIAZ KHAN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.