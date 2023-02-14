Skip to Content
NJ groups fight power plants and wait for enviro justice law

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Residents of largely minority areas in New Jersey are fighting three proposed gas-fired power plants as they wait for the state’s environmental law _ signed with great fanfare nearly three years ago _ to take full effect. Residents in and around Newark, Kearny and Woodbridge are opposing power plants proposed for their areas _ all of which already are burdened with multiple sources of pollution. Gov. Phil Murphy says he signed the nation’s toughest environmental justice law in 2020, designed to protect already overburdened communities. But the law won’t take full effect until June at the earliest.

