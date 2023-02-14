Koh-i-noor diamond not part of King Charles III’s coronation

LONDON (AP) — The Koh-i-noor diamond won’t be used during King Charles III’s coronation, allowing Buckingham Palace to sidestep the controversy surrounding a gem acquired during the age of Empire. Camilla, the queen consort, has decided not to use the diamond in her coronation crown. The palace says that rather than commission a new crown, as is customary, Camilla will modify Queen Mary’s crown using diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection. Some observers had speculated that Camilla would be crowned with the crown made for Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937, which had the Koh-i-noor diamond as its centerpiece.

