Judge vacates conviction of man imprisoned nearly 3 decades

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has overturned the conviction of a 50-year-old man who has served nearly 28 years of a life prison sentence for a killing that he says he didn’t commit. Lamar Johnson closed his eyes and shook his head slightly when Circuit Judge David Mason issued his ruling Tuesday. A court official said after the hearing that Johnson was being “processed out” but should be available to speak outside of the courthouse afterward. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner pushed for Johnson to be freed, while the state attorney general’s office argued he should stay in prison. Johnson was convicted of murder for the 1994 fatal shooting of Marcus Boyd, allegedly over drug money. Johnson always maintained his innocence.

