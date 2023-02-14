Judge upholds Maine law allowing older sex abuse lawsuits

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine judge has upheld a state law that eliminated the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse, allowing lawsuits for older crimes. The judge ruled Tuesday on a motion in the first of the new civil lawsuits filed after the 2021 law. Attorney Michael Bigos said survivors of abuse have suffered “a lifetime of pain” and that they should be allowed to hold abusers accountable. The judge’s decision isn’t the final word. An appeal to the state supreme court is expected.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.