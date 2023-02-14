Idaho House passes ban on gender-affirming medical care

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors has overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House, despite warnings from opponents who say it would likely increase suicide rates among transgender teens. The bill, approved Thursday, would subject physicians to felony charges if they provide puberty blockers, hormone treatment or gender-affirming surgeries to transgender youth under 18. It’s just one of several pieces of legislation targeting Idaho’s LGBTQ+ residents this year. Both the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association oppose legislative and government attempts to limit access to gender-affirming treatment for youth. The bill now goes to the Senate, where a similar gender-affirming care ban died last year.

