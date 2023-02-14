Hose becomes prime evidence in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — The man who took care of Alex Murdaugh’s dogs testified Tuesday during the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial that puddles of water were not where they should have been when police responded to the killings of Murdaugh’s son and wife. Dale Davis also testified Tuesday that the dogs were in different kennels than when he left that afternoon. And he said the hose that he meticulously hung up before leaving that day was on the ground in a video investigators said was taken just before the shootings. Prosecutors are wrapping up their case that Murdaugh killed his wife and son in June 2021.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.