Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:19 am

Germany to produce ammo for air defense guns sent to Ukraine

KEYT

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says a deal has been signed for new ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns it provided to Ukraine to be produced at home after it ran into difficulties securing supplies from elsewhere. Germany has supplied 32 of the Gepard anti-aircraft guns since it first agreed to send them in late April, and has pledged 37 in total. Securing more ammunition for the guns has been a challenge, a matter of mounting concern as defense against repeated barrages of Russian missile and drone strikes has become a top priority for Kyiv.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content