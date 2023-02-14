Fraternity president, science student among shooting victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A fraternity chapter president, a science student and a student who wanted to become a pediatrician are among victims of a shooting at Michigan State University. Officials say Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed after a gunman opened fire on campus Monday night. Five other students remain in critical condition. Verner was a junior from Clawson who was studying integrated biology and anthropology. Her school superintendent says she was a “tremendous” student, athlete and leader. Fraser was president of Michigan State’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which says in a statement its members are “heartbroken.”

By JOHN FLESHER and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

