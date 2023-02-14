Florida hotel guest killed by forklift doing storm repairs

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a guest at an oceanfront hotel in Florida has died after being run over by a forklift working on storm repairs. Daytona Beach Shores public safety officials say the 62-year-old woman was struck Monday while walking through the parking lot of the Beach Haven Inn. The hotel is located next to the Atlantic Ocean and sustained damage during from a tropical storm in September. Officials say the forklift was transporting roofing material for storm repairs, and the driver apparently didn’t see the woman before running over her. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.