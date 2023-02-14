China’s Xi expresses support for Iran amid Western pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has expressed support for Iran during a visit by its president as Tehran tries to expand relations with Beijing and Moscow to offset Western sanctions over its nuclear development. The Chinese government account of Xi’s meeting with Ebrahim Raisi gave no indication whether they discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine. Xi expressed support for Raisi’s government in language Beijing uses to criticize Washington’s domination of global affairs. China and Iran portray themselves, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, as counterweights to American power. Xi said China supports Iran in “resisting unilateralism and bullying.”

