Brandon Maxwell goes back to basics on Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Maxwell went back to the basics in his fall/winter collection debut. He hit on the vintage revival trends while challenging silhouettes and sticking to neutral colors. The Valentine’s Day show was held in an industrial building during New York Fashion Week. Maxwell said that the color palette may suggest that this is a dark line but he said it was “deeply rooted in joy.” In attendance were Lea Michele, Natalia Bryant, Ella Emhoff, Bethann Hardison and Huma Abedin. A handful of Maxwell’s garment sewers also walked out to roaring applause at the show’s close.

