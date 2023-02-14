5 shot dead on a street in village in southern Mexico state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five men are dead following a shooting attack in a mountain hamlet in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. State prosecutors say that the killings occurred Tuesday in the village of Santiago Amoltepec and that one other person was wounded. Prosecutors say the shootings happened on a street in the village, but have given no further details. Local media that say the deaths may have stemmed from a political dispute and that the sons of an ex-mayor were among the dead. The largely impoverished rural areas of Oaxaca have been plagued by violent land and political disputes for decades.

