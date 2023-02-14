5 German police officers charged over Senegal teen’s death

Prosecutors in Germany say five officers have been charged over the death of a Senegalese teenager who was shot dead last year. Police had been called to a foster home in the western city of Dortmund on Aug. 8, 2022, because the 16-year-old refugee had allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife. Officers claimed the teen had run toward them with a knife, whereupon they used pepper spray and two tasers before shooting him with an automatic pistol. German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the officer who fired the shots was charged with manslaughter, and his superior with incitement to dangerous bodily harm. Dpa said the three other officers were charged with dangerous bodily harm.

