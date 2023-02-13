Wife of former US pilot complains of Australian treatment

SYDNEY (AP) — The wife of a former U.S. military pilot accused by the United States of illegally training Chinese aviators says her husband is being held in inhumane conditions as he fights extradition from Australia. Saffrine Duggan said in a statement on Monday her husband Daniel Duggan had already been kept 115 days in a “tiny cell” in Sydney’s Silverwater Correctional Complex because of U.S. charges that had yet to be heard in court. She says she would complain to the United Nations Human Rights Committee. Daniel Duggan was arrested in October last year near his family home in Orange, in New South Wales state, and is accused of providing military training to pilots working for China. He has denied the allegations as political posturing.

