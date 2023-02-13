Santa Barbara Unified School District: Students participate in new intramural sports league

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four Santa Barbara Elementary Schools will join forces to start an intramural sports league.

Students from Monroe Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Harding University Partnership School, and Adelante Charter School will participate in the event at Cleveland Elementary on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature about 60 students in 6th grade from each school.

Students from all four campuses will be mixed into different teams.

District administrators say the goal is to build a community between students at different schools.

The new sports league is also meant to enhance the importance of physical fitness and positive sportsmanship.