Santa Barbara International Film Fest attracting visitors from around the world



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Major star power continues at the Santa Barbara International Film Fest.

Whether you're a local, a visitor or a screenwriter, everyone coming to the film fest is looking for a good time.

"I can’t believe I’m here in Santa Barbara it’s amazing," said movie goer Richard Inman.

"We came from Jamestown ... it’s by Yosemite. We came here to see Cate Blanchett," said visitor Brandy Franks.

"We’re showing our first movie," said screenwriter Lex Garcia.

They're also coming for a chance to catch a glimpse of Hollywood's biggest stars.

"Everybody’s in a good mood it’s a happy festival," said venue manager Rick Closson of the Arlington Theater.

Big crowds are turning out for this year's 38th edition which draws in film lovers from all over the world.

"We’re gonna have Tar starring Cate Blanchett it’s an a list film and it’s gonna be free people just need to come on in," said Closson.

"I just want to see Care Blanchett tonight I want to be an actor myself … just finished a short film in Texas for a film festival and I just kind of want to explore and expand," said visitor Kylie Walters.

Managers at Arlington Theater say one of the special parts about the film fest is every day offers something new and different.

"It’s like coming home to family we’re having a wonderful day this day couldn’t be more prettier," said visitor Ed Donahue.

The film fest continues through Feb. 18.