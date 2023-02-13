Russia delays launch to space station while leak is probed

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will postpone the launch of an empty space capsule to the International Space Station pending further investigation of a coolant leak on a supply ship docked to the station. It was the second such leak at a docked Russian craft in two months. The Soyuz capsule was to be launched in automatic mode on Feb. 20 and dock with the orbiting outpost two days later, to serve as a lifeboat for crew evacuation in case of an emergency. The head of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos said Monday the launch will delayed, at most until early March. A Soyuz capsule that can accommodate astronauts and was already docked to the station developed a coolant leak in December.

