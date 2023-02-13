Norway: Russia is a threat for all of Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s intelligence serivce says Russia is the main security threat for Norway and Europe. The domestic security agency said Monday burnings of Islam’s holy book that occurred twice in Scandinavia in recent weeks, could possibly lead to terror attacks in the country. The deputy head of the foreign Norwegian Intelligence Service said Norway’s oil and gas installations could be targeted by Russian sabotage. Another agency senior official warned “all of Europe will suffer” if Norwegian gas and oil installations were hit. But the agency assessed it was unlikely that Russia would carry out a sabotage operation on Norwegian territory this year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.