NATO chief says Ukraine’s ammunition use outstripping supply

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it just as Russia ramps up its military offensive. Stoltenberg said Monday that “the current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain.” According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells each day, around a third of the daily amount that Russia is using almost one year into the war. Stoltenberg says the waiting time for large-caliber ammunution has more than doubled, and that new orders placed today will only be delivered in two-and-a-half years.

