Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer has been hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Police Department said early Monday that the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. at the police department’s headquarters in downtown Kansas City, and the officer was immediately taken to a hospital. Police say the officer is stable. The source and motive of the gunfire are unknown. It happened just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Detectives are investigating.

