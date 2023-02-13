Jodie Comer named best actress at UK’s WhatOnStage awards

LONDON (AP) — “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer has been named best actor at London’s WhatsOnStage awards. Female performers dominated the acting categories at Sunday’s awards, which were gender neutral for the first time. Comer won for her performance as a lawyer dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault in one-person show “Prima Facie.” The play is due to open on Broadway in April. Gwyneth Keyworth was named best supporting performer in a play for playing Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” A revival of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” scored acting prizes for Courtney Bowman, as best performer in a musical, and Lauren Drew as best supporting performer. The awards are sponsored by website WhatsOnStage.com and are decided by public vote.

