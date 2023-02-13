Egypt’s president praises UAE, seeking to heal Gulf aid rift

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has offered a monologue of praise for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. Gulf nations now say they want to see reforms in states they send cash, with Egypt receiving over an estimated $100 billion from them in the last decade. A derogatory newspaper column in Egypt about the Gulf states sparked a recent firestorm. El-Sissi’s effusive praise Monday at the World Government Summit in Dubai in the UAE in front of two of its top leaders.

