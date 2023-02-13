Colombian government, rebels resume peace talks in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Colombia’s government and its largest remaining rebel group have met in Mexico City to resume peace talks. The talks Monday were the second round of negotiations aimed at achieving a cease-fire in the nearly six-decade conflict. It followed three weeks of negotiations in Venezuela’s capital that yielded modest results. Negotiations between Colombia and the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN, were suspended in 2019 following a rebel attack on a police academy in Bogota, in which 23 people were killed. But President Gustavo Petro restarted peace talks with the group in November, shortly after he was elected and became the nation’s first leftist president.

By MARÍA VERZA and ASTRID SUÁREZ Associated Press

