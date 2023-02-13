Cherokee Nation announces plans for $18M treatment center

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma has announced plans to use a portion of its $98 million in opioid settlement funds to construct a new treatment center in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The 50-bed, 17,000-square-foot treatment facility announced on Monday will be completely operated by the tribe. It will provide no-cost treatment for Cherokee Nation citizens struggling with substance abuse. The $18 million treatment center is part of $73 million the tribe plans to spend building facilities across its reservation to address behavioral health needs. Another $5 million will go into a tribal endowment to help pay for Cherokees to go to college and grad school to become therapists and medical professionals needed to staff the facilities.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.