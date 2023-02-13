Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni

MILAN (AP) — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi has once again put himself at odds with Premier Giorgia Meloni by openly criticizing her for meeting with Ukraine’s leader, whom he blamed for the year-old Russian invasion. Berlusconi, whose party supports Meloni’s coalition government, is a long-time friend and ally Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the the war in Ukraine “would never have happened” if only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “would have ceased attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass.” Berlusconi added that he judged Zelenskyy’s behavior “very, very negatively” and that he wouldn’t meet with the Ukrainian leader if he were premier.

