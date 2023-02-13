11 states consider ‘right to repair’ for farming equipment

DENVER (AP) — Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduce bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs. The bills are a response to farmers unable to repair their own tractors and combines, forcing them to wait sometimes days and paying steep labor costs. The proposition has found pushback from manufacturers worried about releasing trade secrets, the safety of users who could more easily tinker with the software, and the operator’s ability to bypass the emissions controller.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

