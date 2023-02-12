Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife. It happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building where a man with a knife was allegedly threatening people in a community room. Officers ordered him to drop the knife, but Ernster says the man came toward them. One officer deployed a Taser and another shot the man, who died at the scene. Neither the names of the officers nor the dead man have been released. The officers are on administrative leave as authorities investigate.

