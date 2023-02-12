Philippines: China ship hits Filipino crew with laser light

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea. According to the Philippines, the Chinese ship also maneuvered dangerously close to block the Philippine patrol vessel from approaching Second Thomas Shoal, one of the islands that has been occupied by Philippine forces, last week. The Philippines has filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions in the disputed waters in 2022 alone. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety, putting it on a collision course with other claimants. A Philippine official says it’s the first time China has used lasers and caused injury to Filipino personnel.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.