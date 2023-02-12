Caribbean leaders to tackle Haiti’s woes amid migration

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Top Caribbean leaders are expected to debate Haiti’s spiraling chaos and its impact on the region during a meeting this week. Some are complaing some complain about a constant stream of migrants arriving on their shores as they flee poverty and worsening violence in Haiti. The three-day meeting of the Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom starts Wednesday in the Bahamas as some of the group’s 15 members push to get key Haitian stakeholders to a neutral nation in the region to reach a consensus agreement on holding general elections in the impoverished country. Haiti’s foreign minister has warned that insecurity has risen and will spill over into neighboring countries.

