Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he wants Finland and Sweden to be admitted into NATO as full members no later than by the military alliance’s summit in Lithuania in July. He also hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkey to approve their membership bids. If the bids are delayed beyond July, the entire process of bringing new members into NATO will become questionable, President Sauli Niinistö said in an interview with the Finnish news agency STT. Lithuania is set to host the NATO summit in its capital on July 11-12.

