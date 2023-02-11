4 city inspectors slain at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The tortured bodies of four municipal employees have been found stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo say the bodies were found Saturday, but have given no additional details. Local officials later confirmed the four were municipal inspectors, and that their bodies showed signs of torture. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops, and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone. City inspectors are supposed to enforce local codes at such establishments. It was the latest bit of bad news for the Caribbean coast, where sargassum seaweed has arrived unusually early this year.

