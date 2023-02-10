Where’s the snow? Climate change affects ski racing season

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mother Nature and global warming are having just as much to say about when and where to hold ski races these days as the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. Warm weather and a lack of snow wiped out nearly a month of racing at the start of this season. Preseason training on European glaciers is heading toward extinction and the impact of climate change on the schedule is even being seen in January across the Alps. The lack of snow is evident at the ongoing skiing world championships in the posh French resorts of Courchevel and Meribel.

By ANDREW DAMPF and ERIC WILLEMSEN Associated Press

