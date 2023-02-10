US sanctions Bulgarian officials, firms for corruption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on five current and former Bulgarian officials, as well as five entities accused of illicit personal gain and undermining the country’s democratic institutions. They also are accused of perpetuating “corrosive dependence on Russian energy sources.” Treasury undersecretary Brian Nelson says the U.S. supports Bulgaria “in its fight against both entrenched corruption and Russian influence, which undermine democratic institutions.” He added that corruption robs the Bulgarian people of hundreds of millions of dollars and hinders investment and economic growth.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.