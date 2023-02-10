Trump attorney appeared before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Donald Trump attorney Evan Corcoran appeared last month to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, that’s looking at the former president’s handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a source confirmed to CNN.

He was there for roughly four hours.

Bloomberg first reported that he had appeared.

