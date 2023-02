SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara zoo welcomed two newest additions to the capybara family Friday morning as part of a Species Survival Plan.

These siblings, named Antonio and Mirabel, came all the way from Alabama at just six months old.

They are part of a species that is considered to be the largest rodents in the world.

