Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have released body camera footage that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Police Chief Estella Patterson said in a report that 32-year-old Darryl Tyree Williams died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in south east Raleigh early Jan. 17. Williams can be heard in the videos protesting that he didn’t do anything and warning that he has a heart problem. Police have said he was stunned three times as officers tried to take him into custody. Police say they were arresting him for possession of a controlled substance. Police say a search of his car uncovered illegals drugs, alcohol and two guns.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.