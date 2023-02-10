Louisiana man allegedly cut tails off live rodents in videos

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Nutria — the large, semi-aquatic rodents native to South America — have become so invasive in Louisiana that the state wants them shot on sight, offering a $6 bounty for their tails. But the culling has to be done correctly, and animal abuse is a crime. A Louisiana man is under arrest for allegedly cutting the tails off live nutria and then releasing the injured animals back into the wild. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents arrested him after seeing social media videos showing the abuse. He faces aggravated animal cruelty, illegal hunting and other charges. Agents seized his cell phone and his Nutria Control Program permit as part of the investigation.

