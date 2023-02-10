Kentucky governor: Storm relief fund ‘open book’ for review

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor is defending his administration’s handling of disaster relief funds to help tornado victims in his state. Donations poured into the fund that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear created after the 2021 tornadoes. The $52 million has been spent or pledged. But Republicans in the state are pushing for greater legislative oversight after reports surfaced that some checks went to people unaffected by the tragedy. The governor touted the fund’s ability to respond quickly to help people in dire need, and for its level of transparency with a website tracking the distribution of money.

