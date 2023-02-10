Juvenile charged with murder in Chicago school shooting in December that left 2 dead

By Andy Rose, CNN

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two students at a Chicago high school in December, police announced Friday. The suspect is charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder and two counts of felony attempted murder, Chicago Police superintendent David Brown announced.

“We currently don’t have a clear motive for why a 16 year old would want to shoot and kill other kids,” Brown said. The suspect’s name was not released Friday due to his age, although Brown said he would face the murder and attempted murder charges as an adult.

Four teenagers were shot December 16 at Benito Juarez High School. The victims who died were both boys, aged 14 and 15, police announced at the time.

Investigators say tips from the public helped lead them to the suspect, who was arrested Thursday. “We are grateful for those who have been brave enough to come forward to ensure that the offender is caught and will now be held accountable,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The suspect is expected to appear in Bond Court Saturday, Brown said, where more details about the evidence they have collected will be presented.

