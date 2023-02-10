Skip to Content
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction

KEYT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit  Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.

The Associated Press

