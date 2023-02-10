Jewish community mourns death of US Virgin Islands emissary

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Orthodox Jewish Hasidic leaders are mourning the death this week of an emissary from Milwaukee who lived and worked in the US. Virgin Islands. Henya Federman had been in critical condition for two months after the 40-year-old tried to rescue her 4-month-old daughter who drowned in the U.S. territory. The website of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement said Federman was flown to the U.S. mainland for medical care but died Feb. 8. Leaders noted that Federman and her husband, Rabbi Asher Federamn, lived in St. Thomas since 2005 and founded the Chabad Lubavitch of the Virgin Islands.

