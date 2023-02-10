Indiana jail officer fired after inmate hit during struggle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A white correctional officer in southwestern Indiana who is seen in body camera footage punching a Black inmate during a struggle has been fired. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè announced the firing Friday. James Mitchell and other officers at the Bloomington jail were attempting to move Marcus Ford from a holding cell to a medical observation cell Jan. 31. In the footage released by the sheriff’s office, Ford threatens officers if they try to move him. Mitchell is struck in the mouth and suffers a bloody lip. He is seen striking Ford in the head as the inmate is being restrained. Ford suffered a broken nose and broken orbital bone.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.