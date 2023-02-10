Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district. Senate Republicans on Friday approved legislation to require DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services it provides in the company’s sprawling properties in Florida. The vote on the Disney bill ended a special legislative session focused on the conservative agenda of a governor who has leveraged political tensions on gender identity, sexual orientation and immigration to become a national GOP star and potential White House contender. Separately on Friday, House Republicans gave final passage to two bills that amount to technical fixes to key DeSantis initiatives on immigration and voter fraud.

