Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further after a board overseeing doctors eliminated an exception for research at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. Some members of the public at the meeting in Tallahassee on Friday shouted expletives after the vote by the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine. The board approved the treatment ban for minors last fall but made an exception for clinical research trials. During Friday’s meeting, the Florida Department of Health asked the boards to tweak the rules to eliminate the exception.

