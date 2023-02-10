FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm

NIPOMO, Calif. – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in Nipomo, helping residents with the recovery process following the January rainstorms that hit the Central Coast.

FEMA said it has coordinated with local government agencies to send DSA teams into various impacted communities throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The federal government’s agency said the DSA team will continue to support the ongoing needs of impacted community members.

