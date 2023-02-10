Ethiopia’s social media blocked amid church split tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Widespread tensions caused by a rift within Ethiopia’s Orthodox Christian church have resulted in the suspension of access to social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook and Telegram. The church, which recently rejected a splinter group in the country’s largest region as “illegal,” has accused Ethiopia’s government of interference in its affairs. It has threatened to go forward with a rally on Sunday despite a government warning. The division within the church, followed by the majority of Ethiopia’s more than 110 million people, came after church members in Oromia declared a new synod. The church says talks with Ethiopia’s prime minister about the controversy are ongoing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.