Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor says in a statement that the vehicle was driven through the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin. Taylor says the vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before stopping. Taylor says the investigation is ongoing and unspecified charges are pending against the driver. No other information was immediately released.

