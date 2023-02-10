Bomb hits vehicle, killing 2 troops, wounding 3 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful roadside bomb has exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in volatile southwest Pakistan, killing two soldiers and wounding three others. Friday’s attack happened in the Kohlu district in Baluchistan province. A local police official, Lal Khan, said the dead and wounded had been moved to a hospital. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but previous attacks have been blamed on separatist groups carrying out a long-running insurgency for independence from the central government. Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued along the country’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

